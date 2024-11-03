New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $83.24.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Articles

