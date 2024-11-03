Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Crocs by 17.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Crocs by 78.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.