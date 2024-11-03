New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.15 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of IDEX worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in IDEX by 38.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in IDEX by 31.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $216.05 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $189.33 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.65. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. Argus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

