New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,124 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.77%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

