EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.89.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $189.22 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.86 and a 200 day moving average of $199.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.