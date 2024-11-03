Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,567,000 after purchasing an additional 187,839 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $748,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at $360,956,212.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $117.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

