New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,773,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $235.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $137.68 and a 12 month high of $243.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

