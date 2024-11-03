Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$18.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.25 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.47 and a 12 month high of C$15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.69%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

