Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $10.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

AMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Amplitude Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 3,607.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 859,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 836,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,214,000 after buying an additional 264,477 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $1,597,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 918.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 174,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 19.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMPL opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.33. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

