New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.33 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Pentair worth $15,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

Pentair Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.