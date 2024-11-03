Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.94.

Several brokerages have commented on BURL. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $242.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.48 and a 200 day moving average of $238.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $120.31 and a twelve month high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 391.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

