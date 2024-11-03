Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Critical Analysis

Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Free Report) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chord Energy and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy N/A N/A N/A ARC Resources 22.19% 15.68% 9.46%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ARC Resources $4.19 billion 2.34 $1.18 billion $1.43 11.59

This table compares Chord Energy and ARC Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Chord Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chord Energy and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 0 1 1 3.50

ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.83%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Chord Energy.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Chord Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities. The company was formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Chord Energy Corporation in July 2022. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

