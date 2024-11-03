ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $2.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.61.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $1.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial raised ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $238,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 51.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 23.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 742,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $535.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.15 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
