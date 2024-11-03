Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) versus Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) and Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Breville Group and Sleep Number’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Breville Group N/A N/A N/A Sleep Number -2.35% N/A -1.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Breville Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Sleep Number shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Sleep Number shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Breville Group N/A N/A N/A C$0.37 58.60 Sleep Number $1.78 billion 0.16 -$15.29 million ($1.81) -7.02

This table compares Breville Group and Sleep Number”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Breville Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sleep Number. Sleep Number is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Breville Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Breville Group and Sleep Number, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Breville Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sleep Number 0 3 0 0 2.00

Sleep Number has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Sleep Number’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sleep Number is more favorable than Breville Group.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008. Breville Group Limited was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, phone, chat, and other. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

