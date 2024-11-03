Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,805.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $272,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $100.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 914.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

