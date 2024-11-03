National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,425 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 30,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 59.71%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

