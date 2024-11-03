Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,394 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,394 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,391,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 801,372 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45,176 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 752,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 245,973 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $1,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Compass Point cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PK opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

