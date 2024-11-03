Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,773 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $373,000. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $257,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE APTV opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

