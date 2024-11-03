Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,431.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 174.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1,931.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $70.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 73.74%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

