abrdn plc Has $8.51 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.3 %

TTWO opened at $163.78 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.17 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

