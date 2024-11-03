Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after acquiring an additional 669,137 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,217,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,482,000 after acquiring an additional 324,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,004,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,634,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $38.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.