Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $155.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

