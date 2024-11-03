State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 810 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in AECOM by 3.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AECOM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in AECOM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 47.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

