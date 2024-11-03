State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 239 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 733.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.05. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 122.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHI. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

