Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NCLH opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

