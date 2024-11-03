Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

NYSE:JLL opened at $265.00 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $129.57 and a 12 month high of $280.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

