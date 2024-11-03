Comparing Mangoceuticals (MGRX) and Its Competitors

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mangoceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mangoceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mangoceuticals Competitors 39 311 467 149 2.75

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 53.26%. Given Mangoceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mangoceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $730,000.00 -$9.21 million -0.35 Mangoceuticals Competitors $2.47 billion $61.83 million 14.05

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mangoceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals. Mangoceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals -1,053.93% -243.34% -200.73% Mangoceuticals Competitors -742.79% -44.75% -34.16%

Risk and Volatility

Mangoceuticals has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mangoceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 3.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mangoceuticals competitors beat Mangoceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

