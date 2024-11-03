State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 52,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $5,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at $755,732.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,173,935 shares of company stock worth $36,826,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.63. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Clear Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.