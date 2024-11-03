Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $228.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $228.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

NYSE LDOS opened at $182.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.37. Leidos has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $188.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

