Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Holdings Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,124 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 15.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,871,000 after buying an additional 1,547,399 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,995,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,088,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,564,000 after acquiring an additional 189,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,443,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

