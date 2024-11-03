DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 3,691 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 459,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,257,000 after purchasing an additional 71,502 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 104,960 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,955,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,019,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $54.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

