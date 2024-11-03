loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $538,953.08 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 255,428 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $538,953.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,672,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,188,464.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 18,806 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,740.36.

On Monday, October 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $494,404.20.

On Friday, September 13th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $26,062.37.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $1,113,804.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $69,836.76.

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $584,938.76.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $163,629.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $1,898,382.42.

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $734,243.28.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in loanDepot by 41.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LDI

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.