Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

ROKU stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 835.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

