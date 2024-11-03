Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Roblox Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. Roblox has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,283.93%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,579 shares in the company, valued at $236,932,451.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $10,066,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,707,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,932,451.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979,341 shares of company stock valued at $43,897,012. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

