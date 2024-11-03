The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.4 %

SFM opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson sold 20,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $2,005,032.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,673.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,543 shares of company stock worth $5,751,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

