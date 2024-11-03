Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $127.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cfra set a $155.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $145.04 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.