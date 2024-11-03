JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $1,888,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $139.23 and a twelve month high of $226.75. The stock has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

