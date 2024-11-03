abrdn plc Sells 102,009 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,009 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 22,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 119.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

