2,348 Shares in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $8,197,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $6,352,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth $5,403,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth $2,082,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

