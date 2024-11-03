abrdn plc Purchases 37,436 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

abrdn plc increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,742,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $57.50 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

