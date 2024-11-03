Robert W. Eddy Sells 11,000 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,221,502.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,044,000 after buying an additional 2,571,709 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,946,000 after acquiring an additional 56,442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 237,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 163,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.