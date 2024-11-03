Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.
Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.4 %
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allison Transmission Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission
In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 135,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
