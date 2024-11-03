GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $1,994,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 33.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 143.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 3.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,377,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

NYSE GFL opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.15. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -4.00%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.