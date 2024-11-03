RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.19.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RB Global in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,162.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,497 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,564,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,590,000 after buying an additional 114,225 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in RB Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,311,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,865,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in RB Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,143,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after acquiring an additional 168,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of RB Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,029,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,543,000 after acquiring an additional 120,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. RB Global has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.14.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RB Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

