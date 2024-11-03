DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EQT were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens upped their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

