Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $67.02.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

