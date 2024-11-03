DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 49.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

TDY opened at $455.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $475.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.60.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

