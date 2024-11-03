Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 15.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 162.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 364,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 225,859 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,249. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 2.23. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

