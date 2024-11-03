Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 357 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,657 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,102,000 after purchasing an additional 403,701 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after buying an additional 103,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.60.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.1 %

CW stock opened at $348.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

