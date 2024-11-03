Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,521 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Benchmark dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.